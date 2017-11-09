Study shows exercising after work might be better

There might be a surprising benefit to working out after work.

A study shows there might be a surprising benefit to working out after work.

Dr. Richard Harris, from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Katy, Texas, said there are small studies that show a benefit to working out in the evening.

He said that when looking at people who worked out in the morning versus the evening, some people showed more muscle development and got stronger by exercising in the early evening, but not so late that they were cutting into designated sleep time.

"If you work out after work and it's like five or six and then you're going to bed at ten or 11, that gives you a couple hours to get those hormones and stress response out of your body," Harris said.

Stress is another big reason to exercise later in the day according to Dr. Harris. The feel-good hormones, the same ones that give a runner's high, are released during vigorous exercise that can help you forget your woes of the day and it's another reason to procrastinate your workout.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hdjdNR