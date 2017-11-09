Best shopping loyalty programs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Best shopping loyalty programs

With the holiday season approaching, it is important to find shopping loyalty programs that actually offer you something.
With the holiday season fast approaching, people's wallets can quickly thin out, which is why NBC affiliate, News Channel 8 in Tampa, looked into which loyalty programs have the best rewards.

Justin Cuplar is a savings expert at The Penny Hoarder. Cuplar says when picking a loyalty program, make sure what you are getting is worth it and always read the fine print.

"Legit loyalty programs will actually offer you something. You see a lot of them that say, 'Yeah, sign up for this, but there is actually no goodness to it. There is nothing for a customer. They may offer a 1% back and that's really not worth it to the customer," said Cuplar.

Cuplar made a list with the benefits of his top loyalty programs, including Shop Your Way Rewards, Kohls Yes2You Rewards, the Target Red Card, Petco Pals, and Plenti.

For online shoppers, Cuplar says Amazon Prime has good deals and bonus for being a member.

