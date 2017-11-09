Public input meeting scheduled for Chris Larsen Park - Riverfront Development Project

The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is holding a public meeting on Thursday, November 30 to get input for the development of Chris Larsen Park - Riverfront Development Project.

Officials said the project is proposed for the former casino location.

There will be an overview of the current Riverfront Master Plan and attendees can participate in the design process.

“We want to make sure we give everyone an opportunity to provide input toward the development of such an important part of our community”, said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director. “We want to make sure we develop a park that the community will support and enjoy.”

The design process is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of 2018.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 5th-floor council chambers at 405 6th Street.

If you have questions, call 712-279-6126.