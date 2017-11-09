Historic Arnolds Park, Inc. awarded CAT grant for "Restore the Park" campaign

A major restoration project going on at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park is getting a financial boost.



Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated has been awarded a $935,000 grant through the state's Community Attraction and Tourism, or CAT Grant program.



The award was announced at Wednesday's meeting of the CAT Grant committee in Grand Junction.



With contributions from local governments included, the total comes to $1 million.



Jill Harms, President of the board of directors of Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated tells KTIV's news partner KUOO news they were thrilled with the announcement.



"That will help us continue with phase two. As you know we hope to have the pavilion and the Maritime Museum completed by next summer, ready for summer activities in early June, and then next fall we will break ground and start working on phase three, which is the Roof Garden, Jill Harms said. "We're all very excited about that. But without this contribution and this CAT grant, that would not have happened, so we are very thankful to the state of Iowa and the Vision Iowa board for helping us along with this and thank you to all the donors out there that have contributed to this effort because it also would not have happened without everyone joining efforts in this community to make this happen."

The funds will go toward a match for a $6 million contribution made by a group of private donors. Harms says they're very close to having that match raised.

"We still have fundraising to do and I would imagine that will continue through next summer. Now that we have the new gifts of the slide, the barrel and the sugar bowl which we're extremely excited about, but in order to bring those in we obviously had to change plans," Harms said. "So we will need some additional funding to cover that, so we will continue to fund raise through next summer, but yeah, we're very thankful for those gifts and a big thank you goes out to the Wells family and Tim Kinnetz at Grape Tree."

Harms says the renovation of Arnolds Park is something many people have been wanting to see for a long time. She says it will play a vital role in allowing the park to draw even more people. Harms says that, in turn, will have a positive impact on the economy all throughout the Iowa Great Lakes area.