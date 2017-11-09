Psychological test data in Bibler murder case to be available for second evaluation

Data from a psychological test done on a northwest, Iowa man accused of fatally stabbing his sister in 2016, will be provided to a doctor doing a second evaluation.

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to First Degree Murder, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and Going Armed With Intent.

His bench trial is set for December 19.

Bibler was arrested in June of last year after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

