CDC reports 1 in 5 US adults still using tobacco products

One in five adults in the United States uses some form of tobacco. 

These latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control are from 2015.

The vast majority 87-percent smoke cigarettes, cigars or pipes.

The remaining tobacco users opt for e-cigarettes or other forms of tobacco, like chew and snuff.

Men are more likely than women to use tobacco.

And American Indians have the highest smoking rates among all ethnicities in the country. 

The CDC says cigarette smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the United States.

Smoking kills an estimated 480,000 Americans each year, and about 16 million Americans suffer from a smoking-related illness.

For more information or for free help quitting, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or go to www.smokefree.gov.

