OshKosh recalls 38,000 quilted jackets due to a choking hazard

OshKosh encourages consumers who purchased these jackets to immediately stop using them and return them to one of their stores.

OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B'gosh jackets due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves these quilted jackets sold in pink and gray.



OshKosh has received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-ton, Kohl's, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, as well as online at oshkosh.com, in August and September of this year.

Consumers can return the jackets to any OshKosh or carter's store or contact OshKosh for a full refund.



OshKosh can be reached at 800-692-4674 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.