OshKosh recalls 38,000 quilted jackets due to a choking hazard - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

OshKosh recalls 38,000 quilted jackets due to a choking hazard

Posted:
OshKosh encourages consumers who purchased these jackets to immediately stop using them and return them to one of their stores. OshKosh encourages consumers who purchased these jackets to immediately stop using them and return them to one of their stores.
(NBC News) -

OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B'gosh jackets due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves these quilted jackets sold in pink and gray.
 
OshKosh has received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-ton, Kohl's, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, as well as online at oshkosh.com, in August and September of this year.

Consumers can return the jackets to any OshKosh or carter's store or contact OshKosh for a full refund. 

OshKosh can be reached at 800-692-4674 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.