Cold Thursday across the region

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Jet Stream shows a ridge building into Siouxland, meaning warmer conditions. Jet Stream shows a ridge building into Siouxland, meaning warmer conditions.
We felt a brief break in all of the cold conditions yesterday but a cold front is moving through the region and this will drastically cool us down for our Thursday. Highs will be about 20° colder across Siouxland with many of us struggling to make it to the freezing mark today. High pressure starts building in and this will decrease our clouds through the day with mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. Temperatures continue to plummet tonight with lows falling into the teens with some spots NE of Sioux City potentially falling into the single digits.

We slowly start to moderate as we step into the weekend though as southerly flow kicks back in. 30s and 40s returns Friday with 40s and 50s expected by this weekend, and then heading into next week as well. Our next shot at some precipitation arrives on Saturday as another cold front swings through the region. This will give us a chance at some showers during the daytime hours but as colder air starts to work in, we could see that rain change over to a wintry mix overnight. We then start to dry out heading through the middle of next week as a ridge of high pressure holds strong across the Upper Midwest.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

