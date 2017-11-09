Sioux County collision results in multiple injuries

Multiple injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening near Hospers, Iowa.

Authorities say 40-year-old Mathew Ennema of Sheldon was driving a 2015 Ford pickup eastbound and 82-year-old Harriet Vander Stoep of Orange City was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre westbound. Deputies say the vehicle driven by Vander Stoep crossed the center line and collided with Ennema's vehicle. Vander Stoep's vehicle then went into the ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its top back on the roadway.

Ennema and Vander Stoep were taken by ambulance to the Orange City hospital. Vander Stoep was later transferred by air to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. A passenger in Vander Stoep's vehicle, 84-year-old Joan Spronk of Orange City, was taken by ambulance to the Sioux Center hospital. Two other passengers in the vehicle driven by Vander Stoep, 86-year-old Evelyn Kroeze of Orange City and 78-year-old Eleanor Van Grouw of Orange City, were taken by ambulance to the Orange City hospital.

$40,000 in damage was estimated to the pickup driven by Ennema; damage to the vehicle driven by Vander Stoep was estimated at $5,000.

The crash took place shortly after 6:30 pm. Authorities say it remains under investigation.