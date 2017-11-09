Amy Robach announced as keynote speaker of 18th annual Women's Power Lunch

The United Way of Siouxland and The Women's Power Lunch Committee announced their keynote speaker for the 18th annual Women's Power Lunch Thursday morning.

Good Morning America anchor and reporter Amy Robach will be headlining the women's luncheon which will be held on April 25, 2018, at the Delta Hotel Center previously known as the Marina Inn.

The goal of the Women's Power Lunch is to share an inspiring story of success while raising money for Single Parent Scholarship Funds which is dispersed to help single parents attend and get a college education.

Robach will talk about her life as a news reporter, but will also share her story about her fight with breast cancer.

"We look for someone who has an inspiring story of success, possibly a journey to overcome an obstacle, and someone that can contribute an inspiring journey forward," said Susan Messerschmidt, Chairman.

To date, the Women's Power Lunch has provided over $360,000 in the form of scholarships to single parents.

This year they will be auctioning off 100 purses to raise even more money then last year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-power-lunch-2018-tickets-39288586219