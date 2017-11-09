SCPD warn residents of credit card data breaches

Sioux City Police Department are warning residents about a pair of credit card data breaches.

According to police, reports of unauthorized transactions from 20 residents came in on November 2.

They say this came from information acquired during the data breach of Kmart from September 2016 to April 2017.

A second breach occurred at Sonic from April to October of this year.

Police say they are seeing a trend in credit card cloning, where cloners can see the location where the card was issued from and travel there.

Police say an internet transaction is then made before canceling it, insuring the card is active before making a small purchase.

Residents are encouraged to check their accounts daily.

The investigation is still ongoing.