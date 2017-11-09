State moves towards execution of man convicted of slayings at Norfolk bank

Thursday, a letter sent out by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took another step to the execution of one of the gunmen convicted in the 2002 murders.

The letter gave convicted killer Jose Sandoval notice of the drugs the department would use at Sandoval's execution by lethal injection.

The Nebraska Supreme Court hasn't issued an execution warrant, so no date has been set for Sandoval's execution.

But, by law, the director of correctional services must provide notice to the condemned inmate at least 60 days before the Attorney General's request to the state supreme court for an execution warrant.

In September 2002, Erick Vela, Jorge Galindo, and Jose Sandoval walked into the US Bank branch, in Norfolk, and within 40 seconds shot and killed four bank employees and a customer in a botched robbery.

A fourth man, Gabriel Rodriguez, the getaway driver, dropped them off and then left during the robbery.

In January of 2005, a three-judge panel convicted Sandoval on five counts of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death.

This would be the first execution, in Nebraska, in 20-years.

In 2015, Nebraska lawmakers voted to abolish the death penalty over Governor Pete Ricketts' veto.

But, the law never went into effect.

A group, partially financed by Ricketts, responded with a petition drive that suspended the law until voters decided whether to keep it.

In November of 2016, 61 percent of voters who cast a ballot on the issue chose to overturn the Legislature's decision.