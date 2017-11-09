More cold weather tonight into Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More cold weather tonight into Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The cooler temperatures expected today most certainly did overtake the region keeping most of our afternoon highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.  

More clouds are going to move in tonight and it's going to be a very chilly one with lows in the teens.  

The clouds are going to stick around Friday helping keep our temperatures close to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.  

We'll see a little better warming over the weekend with highs in the 40s.  

Saturday gives us a slight chance of a rain shower or maybe even a Saturday night light mix.  

That system moves out by Sunday and then we're still expecting better warming next week.  

Highs from Monday through Thursday should get into the 50s with a slight chance of a rain shower on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.