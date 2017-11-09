More cold weather tonight into Friday

The cooler temperatures expected today most certainly did overtake the region keeping most of our afternoon highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

More clouds are going to move in tonight and it's going to be a very chilly one with lows in the teens.

The clouds are going to stick around Friday helping keep our temperatures close to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

We'll see a little better warming over the weekend with highs in the 40s.

Saturday gives us a slight chance of a rain shower or maybe even a Saturday night light mix.

That system moves out by Sunday and then we're still expecting better warming next week.

Highs from Monday through Thursday should get into the 50s with a slight chance of a rain shower on Tuesday.