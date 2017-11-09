USS Sioux City crew members speak with JROTC students

Members of the U.S.S Sioux City crew also spoke with Siouxland students to talk about the importance of serving in the military.

The crew visited the Sioux City Community Schools Educational Service Center to speak with JROTC students.

Students were able to ask crew members questions about joining the Navy.

The crew told students about different options they will have after leaving high school.

They explained how serving in the military is always an option after college, and the benefits all military branches offer.

"We can actually reach out to kids that are interested in the military and that they don't necessarily have any experince with the Navy, being here in the Midwest so, we came here so we can talk about the Navy and teach them and tell them all the cool stuff we do," says ENS Amaia Maldonado.

They also shared some facts about the ship itself and what the crew will be doing.