Four killed in Colombia flooding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Four killed in Colombia flooding

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Colombia Flooding Colombia Flooding
(NBC News) -

Rescuers frantically searched Wednesday for people missing after a mudslide that killed at least four in Colombia.

Some people in the mountain town of Corinto say warnings of flash flooding Tuesday night came too late.

Videos on social media showed water rushing down dark streets, as overflowing rivers sent mud and rocks down onto buildings.

Volunteers and firefighters tended to the injured at a local fire station, before they were rushed by ambulance to nearby medical clinics.

Troops and police helped with the rescue operation.

They brought in heavy machinery to clear mud from the streets.

Colombia's president has promised aid to the town's 30-thousand residents.

He urged Colombians to take precautions against flooding and more heavy rain. 

People have been evacuated for fear of further mudslides.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.