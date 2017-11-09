Four killed in Colombia flooding

Rescuers frantically searched Wednesday for people missing after a mudslide that killed at least four in Colombia.

Some people in the mountain town of Corinto say warnings of flash flooding Tuesday night came too late.

Videos on social media showed water rushing down dark streets, as overflowing rivers sent mud and rocks down onto buildings.

Volunteers and firefighters tended to the injured at a local fire station, before they were rushed by ambulance to nearby medical clinics.

Troops and police helped with the rescue operation.

They brought in heavy machinery to clear mud from the streets.

Colombia's president has promised aid to the town's 30-thousand residents.

He urged Colombians to take precautions against flooding and more heavy rain.

People have been evacuated for fear of further mudslides.