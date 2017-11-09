Cedar Catholic & Stanton win Nebraska state volleyball openers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cedar Catholic & Stanton win Nebraska state volleyball openers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Hartington Cedar Catholic opened the Nebraska Class C2 state volleyball tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Southern Valley.

The top-seeded Trojans improved to 33-0 as they chase the third state title in school history, after winning it all in 1989 and 2012.

"We were hitting on all cylinders tonight," said Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss. "Everyone had a good game from the front row. We had to make a few adjustments but that's to be expected in a volleyball game."

Cedar Catholic will face the defending C2 champions from Stanton in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Mustangs lost the opening set to Archbishop Bergan but won the next three sets to improve to 30-3.

"We actually have three hitters at all times that we can go to, to make something happen," said Stanton head coach Tracy Kuester-Burtwistle. "And that's been the strength for our whole team this entire year was being able to utilize all our hitters."

Stanton and Cedar Catholic will play at 1:00 pm Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Trojans beat the Mustangs 2-1 in the regular season.

