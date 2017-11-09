Remsen St. Mary's eases way to state championship game

Remsen St. Mary's blew past unranked Fremont-Mills, 51-6, to contend for an 8-player state football championship next week.

The Hawks struck first early in the 1st quarter, quarterback Derrick Schorg found Brody Ricke wide open for a long touchdown connection.

Schorg threw an interception in St. Mary's territory on the next possession, but Carter Kuchel recovered a Knight's fumble near the goal line. On the following possession, Schorg connected with Kenny Bohnenkamp, who carried defenders into the end zone for Hawks' second score.

St. Mary's did it through the air and on the ground. Senior running back Canaan Cox broke off a pair of 70-yard and 55-yard touchdown runs for scores.

"I believe I'm a winner, I'm surrounded by winners, everybody on the team is a winner and I'm 100% sure that our team is going to be taking this championship," said Remsen St. Mary's Senior Running Back Canaan Cox.

"We thought we could hit them through the air, we liked our match-ups when we spread it out and give credit to the O-line for giving Derrick time to throw and Derrick put it where he needed to put it," said Remsen St. Mary's Head Coach Ryan Hajek. "We have some weapons and so it's always good to be able to run and throw the ball."

The Hawks defense held Fremont-Hills to just one touchdown, a team that averaged 45 points during the regular season.

St. Mary's will look to capture that state football title against top-ranked Don Bosco, who won its semifinal game against Midland, 80-12.