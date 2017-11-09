Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Western Christian, Gehlen Catholic all advance to state finals

Drama was the theme of Thursday at the Iowa State volleyball tournament. Four Siouxland teams played in the semifinals, and all four came out on top.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton downed top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A semifinals, winning the fourth and fifth sets to upend the Saints.

"This team, when we play together, we can accomplish anything," said SB-L head coach Renee Winkel. "That's exactly what we showed today. We knew we had it in us. It says a lot about where we're going, it says a lot about what we're building in Sergeant Bluff, and huge win for us. It's just awesome to do it on such a great stage, in front of the state."

Sioux Center trailed Osage 2-0 in the 3A semis, before storming back to win the final three sets, and advancing to Friday.

"Once we gained some momentum, and dug in, and got after it, it was like, okay, that's the way we know how to play," said Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp. "We were doing things uncharacteristic in the first two sets. After we loosened up, it was a totally different game."

The drama briefly subsided when Western Christian swept past Grundy Center in the Class 2A state semifinals. Head coach Tammi Veerbeek will get to coach her daughter Ashtyn, one last time in the 2A title game.

"It's an amazing feeling," said senior Ashtyn Veerbeek. "These are my last volleyball games I'm ever playing, and getting to have one last one with my mom, I know tomorrow will be my last game ever. It's just an incredible feeling, and I'm so grateful we get to go back."

Gehlen Catholic ended the night with a dramatic, five-set victory over top-seeded Springville. It was the second-straight night that the Jays have come out on top in five-setters.

"We did want to get to the championship game, and I just hope that we aren't satisfied and that we have something left," said Gehlen Catholic head coach Mike Meyer. "I'm sure we'll try to get rested up and get after it."

SB-L, Sioux Center, Western and Gehlen will all play for state titles on Friday.