First Lady visits pandas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First Lady visits pandas

Posted:
(NBC News) -

In the latest round of panda diplomacy, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump greeted pandas at the Beijing Zoo Friday morning.

According to U.S. officials, the first lady had a private meeting with the zoo's panda star, GuGu, fed him and learned about his nutrition and training.

Later, children from a local school introduced the First Lady to another panda, Meng Er, after which she presented the children with stuffed toys of an American bald eagle.

During a state banquet Thursday night, President Donald Trump saluted the "growing friendship" between the United States and China.

President Trump's three-day visit to Beijing ended Friday and he is scheduled to travel to Vietnam as part of his 12-day Asia tour.

Melania Trump will also be leaving Beijing later today.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.