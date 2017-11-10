First Lady visits pandas

In the latest round of panda diplomacy, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump greeted pandas at the Beijing Zoo Friday morning.

According to U.S. officials, the first lady had a private meeting with the zoo's panda star, GuGu, fed him and learned about his nutrition and training.

Later, children from a local school introduced the First Lady to another panda, Meng Er, after which she presented the children with stuffed toys of an American bald eagle.

During a state banquet Thursday night, President Donald Trump saluted the "growing friendship" between the United States and China.

President Trump's three-day visit to Beijing ended Friday and he is scheduled to travel to Vietnam as part of his 12-day Asia tour.

Melania Trump will also be leaving Beijing later today.