Rock Valley, IA woman arrested after leading deputy on pursuit

GEORGE, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Lyon County Sheriff said a deputy encountered a vehicle traveling at 116 mph on 210th Street three miles east of George at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver continued east into the city of George.

The sheriff said the driver turned south on Kennedy Avenue, ran a stop sign and almost hit two other vehicles. 

The driver, 27-year-old Lucille Clay of Rock Valley, stopped at a residence where she was arrested. 

Clay was charged with eluding law enforcement, speeding, failure to prove security against liability and a stop sign violation. 

Clay was taken to the Lyon County Jail.  

