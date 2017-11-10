Rock Valley, IA woman arrested after leading deputy on pursuit

The Lyon County Sheriff said a deputy encountered a vehicle traveling at 116 mph on 210th Street three miles east of George at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver continued east into the city of George.

The sheriff said the driver turned south on Kennedy Avenue, ran a stop sign and almost hit two other vehicles.

The driver, 27-year-old Lucille Clay of Rock Valley, stopped at a residence where she was arrested.

Clay was charged with eluding law enforcement, speeding, failure to prove security against liability and a stop sign violation.

Clay was taken to the Lyon County Jail.