Louis C.K. expresses remorse for behavior

Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and is expresses remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power "irresponsibly."

The comedian issued a statement Friday saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him "are true" and he "can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them."

He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he's been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating "I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

Previous:

Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.



Five women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.



A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.



In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s controversial new film "I Love You, Daddy" was cancelled on Thursday night and C.K.'s scheduled Friday appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" also has been scrapped.