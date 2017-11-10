Veterans Day freebies

Some businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty members for their service with a number of giveaways.

This list includes free meals and discounts at participating stores. Call the business or restaurant if you have questions.



FOOD:

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day, November 11. Provide proof of service required.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

Chili’s

Get a free meal on Veterans Day, November 11, from a special menu containing five choices. This offer is available for both veterans and active duty military members.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Hy-Vee is providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on Veterans Day, November 11.

Olive Garden

On Veterans Day, November 11 Olive Garden offers a free meal for Veterans and Active Duty members of the military. ID is required to claim the discount.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Veterans Day, November 11. Must have valid identification.



Pizza Ranch

Veterans eat for free on November 11. To receive the offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day November 11.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday, November 11, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

STORE DISCOUNTS:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.

Home Depot: 10% discount.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lowe's: 10% discount.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register at www.target.com.

Toys R Us: 15% off in-store purchases through Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.