Cold start to the weekend

A much below average Thursday was felt and temperatures really won't be climbing all that much as we closeout the workweek. After a bitterly cold start, highs will be staying in the 30s later on this afternoon. We will be slightly warmer that yesterday and rather breezy as southerly flow begins to take back over. Clouds will help keep our temperatures from rising all that much though. Skies continue to thicken up tonight as a warm front continues to push in. Lows fall back near 30° which is actually seasonable for this time of the year. A few showers are possible tomorrow out ahead of the cold front but precip. will be widely spread. As the boundary presses in, colder air will begin to work in by nighttime so we could see some sleet or a bit of snow mix in before the moisture exits. Highs still stay below average for our Saturday with highs surging back into the upper 40s. Temperatures then start to cool Sunday upper 30s to middle 40s expected. We'll closeout the weekend with some sunshine too as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in. This will give us a pleasant and warmer start to the workweek with 50s expected for highs and lots of sunshine. We stay dry through Monday but we could see a few spotty showers developing by Tuesday as our next disturbance moves in. Highs look to top out near 60° as we step toward the middle of the next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer