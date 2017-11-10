USS Sioux City crew prepares ship for acceptance trials, commissioning

Though the USS Sioux City's commissioning us just a few months away, it's been almost six years since the Navy announced that a new class of warships would bear the name "Sioux City."

In February of 2012, the U.S. Navy announced that its newest littoral combat ship would bear the name of Iowa's fourth largest city. The Navy says the name, "Sioux City", was chosen to honor the patriotic, hard-working citizens of Sioux City, Iowa, and for their support of, and contributions to, the military. "Through this new warship, and the name she bears, we honor a city that represents the very best of the American spirit," said CAPT Trevor King, LCS Program Executive Office. "Sioux City has contributed significant advances to the expansion of our country. And, has also provided unwavering support to our men and women in uniform."

Work officially began in February of 2014 with the keel-laying ceremony, at a shipyard in northern Wisconsin. Over the next two years, workers, at Marinette Marine, would add 71 modules to the ship.

Nearly two years later, on January 30th, 2016, KTIV cameras were there as the ship's sponsor broke a bottle champagne on the ship's bow, and the 8-million pound warship splashed into the waters of the Menominee River. The Sioux City was only 80-percent complete when it was launched. Sensitive systems, like radar and combat systems, can't be installed until after the ship is in the water.

Then, in January of 2017, the crew traveled to San Diego, California, for several weeks of intense, off-water training in a state-of-the-art simulator. That simulator allows the crew to make mistakes on land that they can't afford to make aboard the USS Sioux City when it's on the water.

The ship's executive officer says acceptance trials for the USS Sioux City will begin soon. They take about a week, both in port, and out on the water, and test the ship's combat systems, engineering and propulsion.

After spending the winter in Marinette, Wisconsin, where the ship was built, and launched, the USS Sioux City will head to Annapolis, Maryland, in the spring, to be commissioned.