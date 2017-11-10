Secretary Purdue launches Veteran resources at USDA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Secretary Purdue launches Veteran resources at USDA

Posted:
WASHINGTON (Submitted) -

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Thursday announced the launch of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) resources to provide comprehensive and timely support to veterans interested in opportunities in agriculture, agribusiness, and in rural America. The resources include a new website and a USDA-wide AgLearn curriculum to allow all employees to understand the unique opportunities offered to our nation’s veterans.

“From the beginning of this Administration, USDA has focused on how to best serve our veterans,” said Secretary Perdue. “These men and women of the United States military have kept America free and deserve the utmost respect. Across the country, these veterans are beginning to fill roles that preserve rural communities while providing for their livelihood. Through these resources, USDA is committed to helping veterans in agricultural areas so we can strengthen the American economy and provide assistance for those who have served. Veterans and agriculture are just a great fit.”

USDA supports veterans in the areas of the “three Es” – employment, education, and entrepreneurship, and pulls together programs from the Department’s 17 agencies that veterans may use. 

