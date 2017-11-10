Watch home video of a toddler sinking a trick basketball shot

Like many children in this day and age, Calvin Shannon has had his life documented in a series of cell-phone videos, snapshots, and social media posts by his parents.

But unlike most two-year-olds, Calvin is casually sinking unbelievable basketball shots.

Check-out the latest incredible shot from the little guy.

He throws a small football through a hoop then sinks the ball in a basketball hoop.

His dad, Michael Shannon says from the moment Calvin could sit up he was putting balls in buckets.

The videos are almost too good to be true, but Dad insists it's all real, and all Calvin.

Calvin is so good at making trick shots, he has his own YouTube channel.