Watch home video of a toddler sinking a trick basketball shot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Watch home video of a toddler sinking a trick basketball shot

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Like many children in this day and age, Calvin Shannon has had his life documented in a series of cell-phone videos, snapshots, and social media posts by his parents. 

But unlike most two-year-olds, Calvin is casually sinking unbelievable basketball shots.

Check-out the latest incredible shot from the little guy.

He throws a small football through a hoop then sinks the ball in a basketball hoop.

His dad, Michael Shannon says from the moment Calvin could sit up he was putting balls in buckets.

The videos are almost too good to be true, but Dad insists it's all real, and all Calvin.

Calvin is so good at making trick shots, he has his own YouTube channel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.