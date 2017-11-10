84-year-old man accused of sexual assault of 5-year-old girl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

84-year-old man accused of sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) -

An 84-year-old Estherville man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl.

Estherville police say 84-year-old Harvey Williamson was charged with sexual abuse in the 2nd degree.

Authorities say it stems from an investigation into a complaint they received back on October 15.

Williamson was booked into the Emmet County jail on a $25,000 signature bond.

Police were assisted in the investigation by the Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, the Emmet County Attorney's Office and the Department of Human Services.

