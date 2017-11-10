Cedar Catholic & Ewing move into Nebraska volleyball finals

Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Stanton, 3-1, Friday in the Class C2 semifinals at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament. The Trojans improved to 34-0 and beat the Mustangs for the second time this season.

"It's a really good feeling," said Cedar Catholic junior Brianna Miller. "We all just go in there and go, we're like, we're going to do this. We're here, we're 34-0, we can do it. Tomorrow is our chance to go 35-0 and why not do it?"

Top-seeded Cedar Catholic will play sixth-seeded Superior in the finals, Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Devaney Sports Center.

Ewing advanced to the Class D2 final with a 3-1 win over Humphrey St. Francis.

Bailey Schindler had 23 kills for the Tigers, who are 29-2. Sidney Stallbaum added 13 kills as Ewing will play for their first state title since 2008. Ewing, who has just 31 students in the top three grades, had tremendous support.

"It was awesome to have a big crowd like this especially when we have like a small town," said Ewing senior Bailey Schindler. "We have everyone surrounding us coming to support us."

Ewing will face third-seeded Exeter-Milligan in the D2 title game on Saturday at 9:00 am at the Devaney Sports Center.