JROTC students honor Veterans

A group of Sioux City students held a ceremony to honor those who have served our nation.

Members of the Sioux City Air Force JROTC invited area veterans to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The students presented the flags of all branches of the military as well as the American flag.

They also folded the American flag, telling the crowd the significance of each fold.

It was a moment that brought tears to the eyes of many in the crowd.

JROTC members also read an emotional poem about the American flag.

"My favorite part was probably when they presented the American flag, the little reading of the flag, kind of talking through. It was pretty deep so, it was nice," says EN 1 James Morrissey.

The JROTC members have been preparing for this ceremony for the past two months.

Seeing the emotion of those in the crown meant a lot to the JROTC members.

"It was honestly really good. I really liked it because it actually showed that people had meaning for the flag and meaning for what they've done and served for," says Ross Clarey, JROTC Member.

The ceremony also included a playing of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes as well as the playing of taps.