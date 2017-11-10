Any rain or snow for the weekend?

It's been the coldest day of the season with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s for most of us with enough of a wind that we saw wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures aren't going to really drop off tonight so we're expecting steady temps in the upper 20s to around 30 with a little better warming tomorrow into the low 40s.

The clouds are going to hang tough and by Saturday afternoon we could see a few sprinkles develop.

We'll have to watch Saturday night as a light mix is possibly going to develop and the most concerning possibility would be if any light freezing rain would be able to get going that could make for a few slick spots.

We'll see clouds clearing during the day Sunday with highs in the low 40s again.

Then better warming arrives on Monday and stays with us for most of next week.

Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 50s with upper 50s possible on Tuesday which is likely the warmest of the days to come.

We'll stay above average through Thursday with Friday possibly bringing in a slight chance of a few rain showers.