Karlton's announces closure after 57-years in business

A business that's been a fixture in downtown Sioux City will close after 57 years in business.

Karlton's has been a staple for fine men's clothing, in downtown Sioux City since 1960.

Business has been good, but owners say many of Karlton's employees are approaching, or have reached, retirement age. And, after selling clothes to several generations of Siouxlanders, the time has come to close the business. "When we first started in downtown here there were 8 full-time men's stores, there were 4 department stores with full men's lines in them," Kim Kletschke, Co-Owner of Karlton's. "And, I wanna thank everyone for letting us be the last man standing."

The store will remain closed until Thursday, November 16th. That's when the store will reopen to customers for a liquidation sale