Western Iowa Tech Named as Apple Distinguished School

A Siouxland College has been named as an Apple Distinguished School.

Western Iowa Tech has been recognized for it's initiative use of technology in it's classrooms and it's documented result of academic accomplishment.

Mike Logan, Dean of Information Technology at Western Iowa tech is proud of the institution's "Remodeling of all of our classrooms to be able to utilize the power of mobile technology, and providing the technology into the students hands so that everybody had the tools to be successful."

Apple Distinguished Schools use apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking in their classrooms. These schools strive to be centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence.

Every students at Western Iowa Tech is provided with a MacBook and has access to virtual classrooms which allow them to connect with their peers. These virtual classrooms allow students to interact with fellow students in Sioux city, Denison, and Cherokee.

Mike Logan notes that the one-to-one technology has helped to bridge the economic digital divide. Lower income students now have access to the necessary tools that allow them to be successful in the modern workforce.