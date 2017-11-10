West Sioux soars past St. Albert to Class A final

West Sioux soared past Council Bluffs St. Albert, 55-21, in the Class A semifinal game to contend for a championship next week.

The Falcons got off on the wrong foot, immediately, conceding an opening kickoff touchdown to SACB. But West Sioux's senior star, Jake Lynott, answered with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown of his own to tie things up at 7-7.

West Sioux's offense had no trouble in the first half, scoring in the air and on the ground.

The Falcons first offensive touchdown came on its first offensive possession. Sophomore wide receiver Kade Lynott kept one foot in the end zone to secure a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

On the next possession, West Sioux went with some trickery down near the goal line. Running back Jake Lynott took a direct snap and passed it back to offensive lineman Michael Trageser for a touchdown. Jake Lynott had touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams.

Junior Chase Koopmans also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons move on to the Class A championship game next week against also undefeated, Hudson.