One person killed in Friday afternoon accident

Cedar County Nebraska deputies say that one person is dead after an accident Friday afternoon a mile south of Laurel on Highway 15.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 pm.

A 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Dennis Brodersen, 66, of Coleridge, NE was southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway striking a farm field entrance.

Deputies add that the vehicle came to rest on its roof. Brodersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.