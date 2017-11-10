Happy birthday, Marine Corps

On Saturday, people from across our country will honor the brave men and women who served our country with the celebration of Veterans Day.

But Friday night- across the nation, and across the world, Marines are celebrating and honoring their own.

Former and current Marines came together in downtown Sioux City to celebrate the 242nd Marine Corps Birthday.

Siouxland Marines do it every year, for it's a chance for them to all get together.

And, every year, there is a cake ceremony.

The oldest Marine, passes a piece of cake to the youngest Marine to symbolize the passing of tradition and heritage.

Then, the last piece goes to the oldest Marine, to symbolize that Marines will always take care of each other.

This year, the oldest Marine, was Cpl. Fred Letlan.

The youngest Marine, Lance Cpl, Alex Kurtz, said it was an honor to meet him.

"It's just amazing to see all the faces, and experiences, and hear their stories," said Echo Company 2 BN 24th Reg., Lance Cpl. Alex Kurtz. "It's just incredible what they've done for our country."

The crew of the USS Sioux City was also in attendance Friday night, and gave Cpl. Letlan A USS Sioux City hat.