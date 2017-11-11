USS Sioux City crew serves lunch to homeless

Saturday, the USS Sioux City Crew made a stop during the lunch hour to help those in need.

Members of the crew were on hand at the Gospel Mission to help serve lunch.

The dished up warm meals to the homeless.

USS Sioux City crew members say it's important for them to give back to the community that bears the ships name.

"It is important for us to come out and help serve, only because we're trying to build that morale with you guys and also it's also a good opportunity for us to better ourselves as people. You know, you don't get too many days to where you can actually volunteer and things like that," says BMSN Nautica Jones with the USS Sioux City.

It was a unique experience those at the Gospel Mission say they are thankful for.

"This is amazing and we really are excited to have the crew from the USS Sioux City come and help today and to engage at the Gospel Mission with the homeless people, with us all here," says Steve Martin, Director of Development.

The crew stayed throughout the entire lunch service to get meals out.