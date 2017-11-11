Kitchen fire in Milford, IA leaves home with heavy smoke damage

The Milford Fire Department was called to 408 Q Ave. shortly after 4 A.M. Saturday morning for a reported kitchen fire.

Upon arrival the home was filled with smoke and the kitchen was involved in fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the home was ventilated.

The fire did not extend beyond the kitchen; however the entire home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The Milford Fire Department was on scene with 11 members for nearly 2 hours: we were assisted by the Arnolds Park Police, Lakes Regional Ambulance, and Milford Utilities.