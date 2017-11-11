JROTC students help serve Veterans breakfast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

JROTC students help serve Veterans breakfast

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Members of the Sioux City Air Force JROTC were on hand at the Hy Vee locations to help serve breakfast to Veterans. 

The students were part of the group that helped serve up a warm meal to those who have served the nation. 

JROTC members say they enjoyed being able to speak with Veterans. 

They say today is an important day for Americans to observe. 

They also say they enjoyed being able to spend their morning with those who have served. 

"Serving Veterans is my favorite because you get to talk to them because they're like big time machines, basically. You know, they tell you lots of stuff and it's interesting," says JROTC member Aidan Ferrini. 

JROTC members also say they liked to be able to give back to the Veterans. 

