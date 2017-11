A vehicle collided with a garage in South Sioux City shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle traveling down G street in South Sioux City hit several objects down the street.

An elderly male was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a garage on G Street.

No one was in the garage in the time but the driver was injured.

He had to be extracted from the vehicle.

South Sioux City Police say the investigation is still on going.