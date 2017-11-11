Light showers with a few snowflakes overnight

After a chilly Friday we were able to warm our temperatures Saturday with highs getting into the 40s and 50s.



However we were stuck with thick cloud cover through the day and as we head into the late evening hours we'll see some light showers especially south of Highway 20.



After midnight we could see a few snowflakes mix in as well but no accumulation is anticipated.



Skies will start to clear Sunday morning and by the afternoon we'll have a pretty nice day with lots of sunshine and highs near average in the mid to upper 40s.



Even warmer air works its way into Siouxland Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.



It will be a little breezy though with south winds gusting up to 30 mph.



We dip back down a little for the rest of the week but stay just a little above average with highs near 50 degrees.



We'll have a small chance for showers Thursday night into Friday but otherwise the forecast looks dry into the weekend.