Dakota Valley falls to Madison in 11A title game

Dakota Valley has been to a state championship game once before, but in Class 11B, in 2000.

The Panthers lost that game, and hadn't been back since, until Saturday's Class 11A title game, squaring off with Madison.



On paper this was a terrific matchup. There was no doubt these were the two best teams in Class 11A this season. Madison is No. 1 and Dakota Valley is No. 2. Both teams came in with perfect 11-0 records.

DV had scored 92 points in their first two playoff games, and the offense was clicking early. Nate Rice capped the first drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.



But the Bulldogs bit back. Josh Giles threw it out to Jadon Janke, and Janke went down the sidelines for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 22-7. Jadon Janke scored four times.



His brother Jaxon scored two touchdowns. A 66-yard completion made it 29-7 at the half. Jaxon Janke had 197 yards receiving as the identical twins combined for all six Madison TDs, part of a 42-nothing run.



The Panthers scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Zach Poulsen hit Luke Johnson from 22 yards out, but it wasn't enough, as Madison won their third straight state title, 42-20.

"We made some uncharacteristic mistakes, with a couple turnovers, a couple penalties, out of alignment a few times defensively," said Dakota Valley head coach Jeff VanDenHul. "Good teams capitalize on that. They can score points in bunches, we knew that. You give them extra opportunities, and boy, they take advantage of it in a hurry."

"In the beginning of the game, I definitely thought we were going to out-physical them, and just play our brand of football," said Dakota Valley senior Austin Carter. "Things happen, and it didn't go our way."

Dakota Valley finishes 11-1.