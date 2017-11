On October 25th Sioux City had a high temperature of 70 degrees.



The next day was closer to average with a high of 59.



Since then, though, it's been a struggle to get close to average.



The sixteen day stretch has had an average high of 44 with the highest temperature being 52 degrees.



Friday's high only reached 30, more typical of mid December.



Relief from the cold is on the way.



Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.