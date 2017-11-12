Iowa State loses, but Noland impresses

Unpredictability has been the theme of Iowa State's football season.



Saturday's 49-42 loss to Oklahoma State may have been the most bizarre game the Cyclones have played this year, with three quarterbacks taking snaps in the game.

Kyle Kempt was 12-of-18 for 101 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.



Joel Lanning came in and threw a touchdown pass, but most of the snaps went to redshirt freshman Zeb Noland. He threw for 263 yards, and put Iowa State in a position to tie the game late, if it wasn't for a controversial interception.

"For him to come in and step up the way he did, to give us a chance, it's something huge, it's something special," said senior wide receiver Allen Lazard. "We've been through three quarterbacks this year, and I'm just super proud of that guy."

"At first, I had to go get my helmet, because I had my stocking cap on," said Noland. "I just sat down on the bench, took a deep breath, and got real calm, and was ready to play after that."

Iowa State falls out of the AP Top 25 with the loss. The Cyclones visit Baylor Saturday at 1:30 p.m.