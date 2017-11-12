Iowa drills Alabama State to go to 2-0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Newcomer Luke Garza led Iowa's charge to a 92-58 victory over Alabama State, scoring 11 points to go with 13 rebounds Sunday.

Though the freshman shot just 2 of 8 from the field, he added seven points from the free throw line on 11 attempts.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) found plenty of use out of their bench, as 10 players got at least 10 minutes of playing time. Few members of the team played more than 20 minutes - Cordell Pemsl saw the most time, getting 24 minutes on the floor while putting up 15 points and grabbing five rebounds. Thirteen Hawkeyes got out on the floor, including rarely-used Charlie Rose and Riley Till.

Alabama State's Tobi Ewuosho and Branden Johnson struggled to keep their team in the game, notching 13 points apiece. Reginald Gee added 15 more for the Hornets (0-2).

Iowa freshman Connor McCaffery missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. But McCaffery could make his debut Thursday against Grambling State.