Breezy southerly winds push warmer air into Siouxland

Sunshine returned to our skies Sunday and with light winds and seasonal temperatures it was easily the best day of the weekend weather-wise.



Clear skies will stick around overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.



Some patchy fog is possible after midnight but should be a little less widespread than last night.



Monday starts with plenty of sunshine but some clouds will push in by the afternoon hours.



Still temperatures will be warmer in the mid 50s with 60 degrees possible on Tuesday.



It will be breezy both days with gusts up to 30 mph possible.



Tuesday will be cloudy especially east of I-29.



Temperatures dip slightly Wednesday but stay just above average near 50 degrees into the weekend.



The only real chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday where some showers will be possible.