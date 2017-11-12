Morningside, Northwestern make NAIA playoff field

The GPAC regular season is in the books, and two teams out of the conference are headed to the NAIA Football Championship Series.



No. 3 Morningside, and 10th-ranked Northwestern are both in the field of 16, and will begin their playoff runs next weekend.



The undefeated Mustangs will host No. 16 Sterling at noon on Saturday.



Morningside finished the regular season 11-0 and won their seventh-straight GPAC championship.



The Mustangs enter this year's championship series with the nation's top offense, 589 yards a game.



Sterling, from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, is 9-2.

Northwestern will make its first postseason appearance since 2014.



The Red Raiders secured the first at-large berth to the FCS, and starts their playoff run on the road at Langston of Oklahoma.



Northwestern was 9-1, with their only loss coming to Morningside. Langston is 10-0 and was the Central States league champion.



A kickoff time for that game was yet to be determined, as of Sunday night.