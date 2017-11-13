Steve Martin & Martin Short to perform at the Orpheum Theatre - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Steve Martin & Martin Short to perform at the Orpheum Theatre

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Comedy legends Steve Martin & Martin Short will perform a one-night only show at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.

"An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life", is scheduled for Saturday, May 19th, at 7:30pm.

Martin and Short will be joined by The Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

In the performance, Martin and Short will recall their iconic careers, creative influences and most memorable encounters, uniquely presented though a blend of stand-up, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business.

Tickets go on sale November 17th at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.

