One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Plymo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Plymouth County, IA

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
Authorities in the northeastern corner of Nebraska say a man has died in a one-vehicle crash Authorities in the northeastern corner of Nebraska say a man has died in a one-vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Plymouth County, Iowa.

It happened near Highway 75 and 150th Street just before 2:00 o'clock Monday morning. 

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Craig Singer of Maurice, Iowa, was southbound on Highway 75 when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a semi tractor-trailer driver by 56-year-old Robert Chinn of Clarence, Missouri.

Singer's car came to rest in the east ditch. Chinn's semi came to rest in the west ditch partially blocking the roadway. 

Singer was transported by ambulance to Floyd Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. 

No other parties were injured in this accident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.