One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Plymouth County, IA

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Plymouth County, Iowa.

It happened near Highway 75 and 150th Street just before 2:00 o'clock Monday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Craig Singer of Maurice, Iowa, was southbound on Highway 75 when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a semi tractor-trailer driver by 56-year-old Robert Chinn of Clarence, Missouri.

Singer's car came to rest in the east ditch. Chinn's semi came to rest in the west ditch partially blocking the roadway.

Singer was transported by ambulance to Floyd Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other parties were injured in this accident.