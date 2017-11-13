CENTSABLE HEALTH: Thanksgiving Leftovers

Recipe Link: https://www.fareway.com/recipes/keywords/turkey

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

· 2 pounds ground turkey breast or leftover turkey

· 1/2 tsp olive oil

· 1 small onion, chopped

· 3 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 tsp chili powder

· 2 bay leaves

· 2 tsp cumin

· 1 tsp oregano

· 1 (15 ounce) can white northern beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

· 1 (4.5 ounce) can chopped green chilies

· 1 cup low sodium chicken broth

· 1 dash salt

· 1 dash pepper

· garnish chopped cilantro

HEAT a sauté pan over high heat and SPRAY with nonstick cooking spray. ADD turkey and COOK through, about 5 minutes. ADD to slow cooker. ADD oil to pan, and ADD onions and garlic. SAUTE for 3 to 4 minute. ADD cumin and SAUTE for 1 additional minute; ADD to slow cooker. ADD beans, pumpkin puree, chiles, broth, chili powder, oregano and bay leaves to slow cooker. COVER and COOK on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. BEFORE serving, REMOVE bay leaves and ADD salt and pepper, to taste. GARNISH with cilantro.