CENTSABLE HEALTH: National Peanut Butter Month

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Recipe Link: https://www.fareway.com/recipes/cashew-turkey-stir-fry

Cashew Turkey Stir-Fry

· 1 package chicken broth

· 1/4 cup soy sauce

· 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

· 2 Tbsp honey

· 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

· 1 Tbsp oil

· 4 clove garlic

· 2 pound turkey

· 3 cup instant brown rice

· 1/2 cup nuts

· 1 package frozen stir fry vegetables

Combine first 5 ingredients in medium bowl and set aside. Heat 1 Tbsp oil; add vegetables and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Add turkey to skillet and add sauce. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Place rice in a large serving bowl and top with turkey mixture. Top with cashews or peanuts, if desired.

